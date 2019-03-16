12 firefighters complete week-long certification course in Alex City

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - One thing you can’t be if you’re a firefighter; claustrophobic.
The Alex City Fire Department hosted the ‘Confined Space’ rescue course this week. 12 firefighters from Montgomery, Auburn and the East Alabama Fire District attended the week-long training.
This was part of the their 40-hour Alabama Fire College certification course. The confined space rescue exercises included different-sized pipes, manholes utility faults and tanks.
Alex City firefighters, of course, also took part of the exercise as well.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.