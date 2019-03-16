First Alert: Cool, quiet weekend underway

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A cooler, drier pattern started today and will continue over the next week.
Temperatures are cool this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of today.
Tonight will be cold with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The luck of the Irish will bring us a beautiful St. Patrick’s Day! Highs will be comfortably cool in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunshine dominates all of next week. Monday will be breezy, and lows will dip into the upper 30s for many Monday and Tuesday night. Quiet weather greets the start of spring Wednesday. There won’t be a drop of rain to be found over most or all of the next 7 days!
