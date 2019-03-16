Montgomery man charged with multiple sex crimes

MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested after Millbrook police said he was having sexual relations with a minor.
Elisha Burch, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree rape, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, and transmitting obscene material to a child.
Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the case was reported last month and his department had been working closely with the Prattville Police Department in this investigation.
Burch has been cited as traveling out of state to Michigan and Johnson said there may be other victims.
Burch has been placed in the Elmore County Jail under a $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.