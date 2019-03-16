2 more tornadoes confirmed from Thursday storms, brings total to 7

PERRY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two new tornadoes in Perry County as a result of Thursday’s storms. The new count now brings the total to seven.
Friday night, the NWS said five confirmed tornadoes had moved across central Alabama but that more could be confirmed.
The two new confirmed tornadoes Saturday were both rated EF-0.
One touched down in the Heiberger area and traveled 3.8 miles with an estimated peak wind of 70 miles per hour. According to the NWS, the storm touched down along Willie Martin Road. The damage was limited to some snapped and uprooted trees in the rural area.
The second Perry County tornado was observed in southern Perry County. The NWS says this tornado touched down just west of Central Mills Road, traveling 3.2 miles with peak winds reaching 75 miles per hour. Surveyers observed the storm snapped off numerous trees and many tree tops were removed. All tree damage was limited to rural areas.
Tornadoes have also been confirmed in Chilton and Elmore counties.
