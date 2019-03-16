Person detained in cold case murders of 2 Alabama girls

OZARK, AL (WSFA/WTVY) - One person is being interrogated in the baffling murders of two Northview High School students 20 years ago.
Sources say a DNA match links the suspect to the deaths of Tracy Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. Their bodies were found in the trunk of a car in Ozark.
A person familiar with the investigation tells WTVY the person in custody has not been previously suspected of the crime and, prior to now, has never been questioned in the girls’ deaths.
On July 31, 1999, the girls, both 17, got lost so they stopped at an Ozark convenience store to ask for directions. That's the last time they were seen alive.
The next day police found their bodies in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked along Herring Street in Ozark. They had been shot.
