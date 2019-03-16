Person suffers life-threatening injury in crash on I-85 NB

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday.
Capt. Regina Duckett said three lanes on Interstate 85 northbound and one lane on Interstate 85 southbound at Perry Hill Road are blocked due to the crash.
Pictures sent in from a WSFA 12 News viewer show smoke rising from the vehicle indicating a fire. The ALGO twitter account indicated a vehicle fire in this area. First responders can be seen in attendance at the scene.
Police are urging motorists to take an alternate route.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.