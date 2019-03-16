Tuskegee University inaugurates first female president

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - Friday marked a historic milestone for Tuskegee University. The educational institution celebrated the inauguration of President Lily D. McNair.
Hundreds were in attendance for the inauguration of the university’s eighth president, and the first woman to ever serve in this position. Among those wishing McNair well - U.S. Senator Doug Jones.
“As your reputation proceeds you, I know you will go onward and upward and you won’t let nobody turn you around,” said Jones.
U.S. Representative Terri Sewell presented McNair with a congressional record.
“Your success as president of Tuskegee is our success as a nation," said Sewell.
President McNair’s vision focuses on leadership and excellence.
“My theme is everything we can do can be more excellent and it benefits our students," said McNair. “I am just pleased to be here to be a servant leader for Tuskegee.”
McNair stepped into her new role in July of last year. Since that time, she has been intentional with building relationships with alumni.
“I care about you. I am listening to you. Let’s work together to be the best partners to promote and advance Tuskegee,” said McNair.
As she works to take this educational institution to the next level she hopes to inspire current and future generations of students.
“No matter how big their dreams are they can dream boldly, dream big and achieve their dreams,” said McNair.
Tuskegee’s presidential inauguration celebration will culminate Saturday with a inaugural symposia followed by a inaugural gala which will be emceed WSFA’s Tonya Terry.
