WSFA 12 News welcomes Lee County tornado survivor for visit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Sunday will mark two weeks since two tornadoes touched down in Lee County. One of them, an EF-4 tornado, caused serious damage and claimed 23 lives, leaving a community to rebuild and regroup.
Ten-year-old Jordan was a survivor of the EF-4 tornado that hit Beauregard. He spent three days at UAB Children’s Hospital last week, and after that was invited to the WSFA 12 News studios Friday for a tour and even got to meet some of our on-air talent.
Jordan is related to the youngest of the 23 victims of the tornado.
