Auburn dominates Tennessee to win first SEC Tournament title since 1985

NASHVILLE, TN (WBRC) - Is there a hotter team in college basketball right now than Auburn?
Maybe, but if Sunday’s 84-64 win against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament championship game is any indication, it’s a debate. This is the Tigers’ first SEC Tournament championship since 1985, though Auburn won the regular-season conference title last year.
Bryce Brown led Auburn (26-9) with 19 points. Chuma Okeke added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Tennessee was led by Lamonte Turner’s 24 points. Grant Williams added 13 points.
Coming into Sunday’s game, Tennessee and Auburn were ranked in the Top 25. Auburn is ranked 24th in the Coaches Poll and 22nd in the AP. Tennessee is currently ranked 8th in both polls.
Both teams are expected to make it into the NCAA Tournament. However, Sunday’s game will likely affect the seeding for both the teams.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.