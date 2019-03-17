Elmore County woman shares story after roof fell on her during tornado

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A confirmed EF-2 tornado hit parts of Elmore County on Thursday night. The tornado traveled six miles, with winds peaking at 120 miles per hour.
The Elmore County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that approximately 50 houses and businesses were damaged by the twister.
Arcuqlia Pearson has lived in the same house in Elmore County for decades. Pearson was inside her home when the storm hit.
“I put my clothes on and I laid down at 9:00," Pearson said. “Finally, I heard the trees falling. Ooh they were making noise! Ooh they were falling!”
That’s when Pearson began praying.
“Lord, I prayed. In the next two seconds, or three seconds, the top (roof) fell down,” Pearson said. “It fell down on me in the bedroom, and I was awakened when I was laying in the bed."
Pearson said it’s hard to see the house she’s lived in for most of her life gone, but that she’s getting by with her faith and friends.
“This group here is just unbelievable,” Pearson said. “Do all you can, while you can, when you can, and the Lord will continue to bless you.”
Pearson said for now, she’s just thankful that no one was injured or killed by the tornado.
