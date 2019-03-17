First Alert: Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Forecast!

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Alabama must have found a four-leaf clover, because we’re having a stroke of good luck with our forecast. Sunny, cool days are ahead for the next week.
Today will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid 60s.
The next several nights will feature chilly temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s.
Monday will be breezy, but overall the next 5 days will have a rinse-and-repeat forecast with highs in the 60s under sunny skies. We start spring on Wednesday!
