MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Alabama must have found a four-leaf clover, because we’re having a stroke of good luck with our forecast. Today will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight will be chilly in the low 40s. Monday will be breezy, but overall the next 5 days will have a rinse-and-repeat forecast with highs in the 60s under sunny skies. We start spring on Wednesday!