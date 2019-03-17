2 more tornadoes confirmed Thursday

According to NWS, the Pinetucky tornado touched down west of AL Highway 219 near the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Sherman Huey Road. Several trees were snapped off and many trees had broken branches. The tornado crossed AL Highway 219 at Pinetucky Road, Star Circle, Apple Lane, and Sunday Drive, where numerous trees were snapped off and were uprooted and some power poles were downed. Several outbuildings were damaged mainly due to fallen trees. The tornado crossed Foster Road, Whitetail Road, Buck Road, and Mill Creek Road and then crossed into Chilton County, snapping and uprooting hundreds of trees. The tornado lifted near Holingsback Road in far northwestern Chilton County.