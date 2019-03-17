2 more tornadoes confirmed Thursday

PERRY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two new tornadoes in Pinetucky (Perry and Chilton counties) and Marengo County as a result of Thursday’s storms. The new count brings the total to nine.
Friday night, the NWS said five confirmed tornadoes had moved across central Alabama, and two more in Perry County were confirmed Saturday.
The two new confirmed tornadoes Sunday were rated EF-1 (Pinetucky) and EF-0 (Marengo County – Highway 25).
According to NWS, the Pinetucky tornado touched down west of AL Highway 219 near the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Sherman Huey Road. Several trees were snapped off and many trees had broken branches. The tornado crossed AL Highway 219 at Pinetucky Road, Star Circle, Apple Lane, and Sunday Drive, where numerous trees were snapped off and were uprooted and some power poles were downed. Several outbuildings were damaged mainly due to fallen trees. The tornado crossed Foster Road, Whitetail Road, Buck Road, and Mill Creek Road and then crossed into Chilton County, snapping and uprooting hundreds of trees. The tornado lifted near Holingsback Road in far northwestern Chilton County.
The Marengo County tornado touched down near the intersection of AL Highway 25 and County Road 59, snapping several trees and damaging a few homes. The tornado caused sporadic tree damage along County Road 12 and Barry Brackin Road and lifted just north of County Road 53, just before the Perry County line. A home suffered minor damage and there was some minor tree damage near the end point.
There were 15 total tornadoes across the state Thursday, 14 in central Alabama and one was in north Alabama.
