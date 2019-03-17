State inmate killed in stabbing, second in a week at Bibb County Correctional Facility

BIBB COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A state inmate was killed in a stabbing at the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent and a suspect has been identified.
According to Bob Horton with the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ray Anthony Little, 56, was the victim in an assault on Friday at around 4 p.m. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his wounds.
Officials identified Devarrieo Montez Shepherd, 30, as the suspect and said he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he attacked Little.
Little was serving a life sentence for a 2012 first-degree robbery and kidnapping conviction in Mobile County. Shepherd received a 30-year sentence in 2005 for first-degree robbery in Etowah County, and he will be charged with murder in the stabbing.
Also at the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent, ADOC is investigating an inmate homicide. Horton said Quinton Ashaad Few, 27, was fatally stabbed by another inmate, 31-year-old Terrence Griffin, inside the facility around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In response to the recent incidents, Horton said ADOC dispatched a Correctional Emergency Response Team to the prison to assist staff and to search inmates and the facility for contraband.
