Tanker catches fire and triggers explosions in Los Angeles, injuring 2 people

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Two people in Los Angeles were hurt when a 9,000-gallon tanker truck caught fire and caused multiple explosions.
More than 70 firefighters worked for hours Sunday to get the fire under control.
Fire officials say the tanker had been leaking fuel when it somehow ignited.
Some of the fuel entered storm drains, causing underground explosions and dislodging several manhole covers.
Thick, dark smoke could be seen for miles. Several fire departments arrived to help. A hazardous materials squad was also working Sunday to lessen the environmental impact and maintain safety, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Fire damaged at least one building.
Two people in the area were sent to nearby hospitals. There’s no word on their condition, but one did have serious injuries.
