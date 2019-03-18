AL state senator to propose lottery Tuesday

Springville Senator Jim McClendon (R). Source: WBRC video
By WSFA Staff | March 18, 2019 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 6:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An Alabama state senator is expected to unveil a lottery proposal Tuesday.

Senator Jim McClendon, R-Springville, has called a news conference for 10:30 a.m. at the Alabama Statehouse to discuss his plan, the second day of the state’s 2019 legislative session.

McClendon is serving his second term in the Alabama Senate. He previously held a seat for three terms in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The senator, who is also a doctor of optometry, currently serves as the chairman of the Alabama Senate Healthcare Committee.

