AL state senator to propose lottery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An Alabama state senator is expected to unveil a lottery proposal Tuesday.
Senator Jim McClendon, R-Springville, has called a news conference for 10:30 a.m. at the Alabama Statehouse to discuss his plan, the second day of the state’s 2019 legislative session.
McClendon is serving his second term in the Alabama Senate. He previously held a seat for three terms in the Alabama House of Representatives.
The senator, who is also a doctor of optometry, currently serves as the chairman of the Alabama Senate Healthcare Committee.
