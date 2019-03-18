Alabama third grader wins award after growing colossal 30-pound cabbage

REELTOWN, AL (WSFA) - A student at Reeltown Elementary School is the Alabama winner of Bonnie Plant’s third grade cabbage program.
Tripp Wilson grew a whopping 30.1-pound cabbage. He will receive a $1,000 savings bond from Bonnie Plants to go toward his education.
This year more than 1 million third graders participated in the national program and gained hands-on gardening experience while growing their cabbages, according to Joan Casanova of Bonnie Plants.
“Over the course of the past 15 years, the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program has proved to be an exciting, successful and worth-while experience that children, teachers, parents and grandparents across the country have embraced,” said Stan Cope, President of Bonnie Plants. “We're certainly extremely proud of our Alabama State Winner: Tripp Wilson! We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide our youth with this enjoyable and enriching opportunity and engage their interest in the art and joy of gardening.”
Each year Bonnie Plants sends over-sized cabbage plants to third grade classrooms whose teachers have registered for the program, according to Casanova. The teacher in the participating classes chooses the “best” cabbage in the class based on size and appearance. Those students are then entered in a statewide drawing.
More than 400 schools in Alabama participated in the program this year.
If you are a teacher and would like to register your students to participate in the Bonnie Plants program, visit www.bonnieplants.com.
