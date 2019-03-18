LEAD Academy, Montgomery’s first public charter school, to open in August

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - LEAD Academy, Montgomery’s first public charter school, is scheduled to open in August, school leaders announced Monday.
The Alabama Public Charter School Commission approved LEAD Academy’s application in February 2018, but the Alabama Education Association challenged the decision. On March 8, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in favor of LEAD Academy, allowing the school to move forward with plans to open.
LEAD Academy and the charter commission executed a contract on March 13
“The people of Montgomery now have a choice," stated Will Webster, attorney for LEAD Academy.
The school will open to 360 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. It will expand every year and eventually become a K-12 school.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Families can register their students by visiting the LEAD Academy website. LEAD Academy will also hold informational meetings for parents.
The school will be located at the former Algernon Blair Building, which previously served as a bank headquarters, at 2897 Eastern Boulevard. The nearly 13-acre campus is made up of two brick buildings with 30,000 square feet of space.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.