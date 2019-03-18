Montgomery County commissioner’s mother struck by apparent stray bullet

“People have just got to realize that when you discharge a firearm, and we’ve all heard about New Year’s Eve and shooting and people shooting up in the air, you know the bullet’s coming down somewhere,” he said. “If you’re going to do target practice or whatever, make sure you’re shooting away from roads, shooting away from houses, shooting away from people, and have a background, a pile of dirt or something that if you miss it collects in that dirt, into that wall, whatever it is.”