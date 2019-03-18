Montgomery County commissioner’s mother struck by apparent stray bullet

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The mother of Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton was injured after a bullet came into her home and struck her.
According to Singleton, his mother was sitting on the couch watching TV Sunday afternoon when his sister said a bullet came through the roof and hit his mother in the arm. When Singleton arrived at his mother’s home, he said the yard was filled with sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Captain Beasley confirmed deputies responded to the home on Old Carter Hill Road in unincorporated Montgomery County at around 3:20 p.m.
Singleton said after paramedics looked at her arm he took his mother to Baptist East to have the bullet removed.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting. Investigators said the investigation is ongoing but it appears to have been accidental.
“Maybe somebody shooting targets or something, and overshot the target with a high powered rifle and it just went about 300 or 400 yards and through the house and into my mom’s arm,” Singleton said.
Though shaken, Singleton is grateful his mother’s injury was not worse. He and his mother are not upset with the shooter, but Singleton did express the need to practice safety when firing a weapon.
“People have just got to realize that when you discharge a firearm, and we’ve all heard about New Year’s Eve and shooting and people shooting up in the air, you know the bullet’s coming down somewhere,” he said. “If you’re going to do target practice or whatever, make sure you’re shooting away from roads, shooting away from houses, shooting away from people, and have a background, a pile of dirt or something that if you miss it collects in that dirt, into that wall, whatever it is.”
Singleton said his mother is home from the hospital and in good spirits.
