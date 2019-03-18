Montgomery teen wins gold at the 2019 Special Olympics

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Jeff Davis High School Senior, Joseph Bradley is making a name for himself at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games after winning a gold and bronze medal.
Bradley won gold on Monday in the Working Trails event and bronze on Saturday in Equitation.
Bradley’s mom says her son will be competing in more events this year. If you would like to keep up with Bradley’s results and events as he competes visit the Special Olympics website.
The Special Olympics world Games will end March 21.
