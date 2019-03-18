New details to be released after arrest in 1999 Alabama cold case

OZARK, AL (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody for the 1999 murders of two Dothan teenage girls, authorities say, thanks to advanced forensic sciences.
Police have charged Coley McCraney, 45, with five counts of capital murder and one count of rape. Sources say an out of state lab matched McCraney as the possible killer through a genealogy report.
The 1999 cold case surrounds the murders of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley, former Northview High School students. The bodies of the two teens were found inside the trunk of Beasley’s car. Investigators say they had been shot to death.
Ozark police are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to answer questions about this 20-year-old cold case. WSFA 12 News will carry that press conference live on air, online, and on our Facebook page.
