Opelika man arrested after early morning shooting on Commerce Dr. in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars after being taken into custody following an early morning shooting.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Commerce Dr. at approximately 4:10 a.m.
Police found and contacted a man, later identified as 25-year-old Shaium Kenad Williams, who was walking away from a residence armed with a firearm.
When they entered the residence, they found a 33-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Further investigation found that there was a verbal altercation inside the home that led to gunshots.
Williams has been charged with murder and is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
