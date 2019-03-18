Pedestrian dies after Sunday crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of the West South Boulevard. The crash involved a 2004 Ford Taurus and an adult male pedestrian.
Duckett says the man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.
MPD’s investigation indicates that the Ford was traveling east on the West South Boulevard when it struck the pedestrian who had walked into the roadway.
The driver of the Ford was not injured, Duckett said.
The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and no other information has been provided.
