What a week!

We don’t get many workweeks that look like this. High pressure will result in sunny, tranquil conditions for the foreseeable future across the state. Temperatures in the 40s this morning will warm into the upper 60s with sunshine into the afternoon. There is very little variability in the forecast all week long with sunshine & highs generally into the 60s. By the end of the week, we spike toward the lower 70s and middle 70s by the weekend. We’ll have a few cold nights involved, with the coldest likely being Tuesday night. We stay above freezing but could see some patchy frost. A low end rain chances returns by Sunday and into the early part of next week. Enjoy!