ALEA issues missing senior alert for Lee County man

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing senior alert for a Lee County man.
According to ALEA, law enforcement officials are searching for 64-year-old Eddie Dale Watson. Watson was last seen Monday afternoon around Lee County Road 885 in Phenix City.
Watson is described as being 5’7” and weighing 265 pounds. He has green eyes and is bald with a white goatee. He was last seen wearing a grey fleece jacket and jeans. He was driving a white GMC Sierra with the Alabama tag number 5316376.
Officials say Watson may be suffering from a condition that could impair his judgement.
If you have seen Watson or know of his whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131 or 911.
