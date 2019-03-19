Alex City moves ahead with second C&D landfill

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - Cynthia Davis lives well within a quarter of a mile of the current landfill in Alex City and the new one that will be built in the very near future. Davis says it’s all about perspective; the old one never caused a problem so why worry about the next one?
“We might not have room for stuff in the landfill and we need extra, we need another spot," said Davis.
The idea of a second landfill has quickly gained traction, a matter of necessity more than anything else for Alex City.
Using some fancy graphics on his computer, Alex City Public Works Director Gerard Brewer explained how they’re running out of room with the old dump.
“You can tell we’re getting close to the finished elevation," said Brewer.
Much like the current landfill, the new one will be what’s commonly known as C&D, construction and debris, and nothing else. For example, you’ll find huge logs or leftover construction material such as sheetrock in the landfill.
Brewer is fully aware not everyone nearby is on the board with the expansion.
“No animals, no foul odor. There’s very little to object to this type of landfill," said Brewer.
The new C&D landfill will be built about a half-mile from this location and it’ll cost around $1.5 million, far cheaper than the alternative, according to Brewer.
“We estimated about a 10 to 1 ratio cost to the city to haul it to, say, Stone’s Throw in Tallassee," he said.
The probate court has given the city the go-ahead to “condemn” and purchase more than a hundred acres for the new site.
“I would say around June of 2021 we’ll open our new landfill," said Brewer.
Green-lighted by probate and a thumbs up from Cynthia Davis.
“It’s never been an issue,” said Davis.
Brewer says the current landfill will likely be capped for good in one year with a two-foot layer of dirt.
