BBB: Make sure you get what you pay for with lawn services

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - When it comes to doing yard work and big landscaping projects some people prefer to leave it to the pros but before you pay someone for lawn care service, there are some things you need to know.
"When you are talking with someone about your lawn, make sure you outline exactly what you want,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama. “You also need to make sure it’s a job they are capable of doing.”
Smitherman says it happens all the time, businesses not living up to promises, leaving consumers frustrated and sometimes out of money. He says the best thing to do is always get things in writing and be very specific about what you want done.
“I think the problems arise when there is a dispute about what was ordered. Did you want them to trim shrubs at the same time they mowed the lawn? Or did you not? That’s why it’s so important to have an agreement. Whether it’s a formal contract or just a written letter of understanding." Smitherman said.
It’s also important to talk about the schedule. How often will the company come? What happens if it rains and if it’s a big project, when will it be done? By asking some simple questions up front and then writing it all down, it could save you a lot of headaches in the long run.
If you have questions about a specific company, you can check out the Better Business Bureau website to see if anyone has filed a complaint against them in the past.
