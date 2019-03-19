Evacuation ordered after explosive device found at Dale County Sheriff’s Office

DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An evacuation has been been ordered at the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and Ozark-Dale County E-911 Center after a “hazardous explosive device” was found.
Details are limited, but the device was found inside the sheriff’s office. The Dothan Bomb Squad is en route to the scene.
911 calls have been transferred to Dothan dispatchers. Non-emergency needs can be made to 334-774-5402.
South Merrick Avenue, which is adjacent to the sheriff’s office, is closed.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.