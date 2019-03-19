Graphic attempted murder case to be tried in federal court

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A graphic attempted murder case out of Montgomery is now being prosecuted in federal court.
Defendant Cleddie Stone was initially indicted for attempted murder in state court for reportedly shooting and nearly beating a man to death in the Highland Garden neighborhood in 2017. It happened at the corner of Greenville and Panama Streets.
A federal grand jury handed down a one count indictment in February for the same incident, charging Stone with felon in possession of a firearm.
A detention hearing was held in federal court Tuesday where the government argued to keep Stone detained until his trial. During that hearing, Assistant United States Attorney Josh Wendell played surveillance video which showed Stone allegedly shooting a man at least four times, pistol-whipping the victim, then stomping his head into the pavement multiple times.
Stone’s fiancé testified that Stone and the victim exchanged words the day before the shooting and the victim pointed a gun at Stone. The following day Stone saw him at the intersection of Panama and Greenville Streets where he pulled a gun and shot the victim. When the government pressed the witness on what the victim’s gun looked like the day before the shooting, she could only recall it was black.
The video also showed the shooting victim with a handmade “zip gun” in his waistband, which fell out as Stone approached him.
The government argued that Stone went “looking for trouble” the day he shot and nearly killed the victim and stated he was a danger to the community due to the violent nature of the assault.
Stone’s attorney, Tommy Goggans, stated otherwise, citing the victim in this case is no longer in the area and is now incarcerated in Maine.
Stone’s attempted murder case trial in state court is slated for April, however Goggans stated that charge will likely be dropped due to the current federal prosecution.
This is not the defendant’s first federal indictment. He was convicted of two counts in a federal firearms case in 2003.
District Judge Stephen Michael Doyle denied Stone’s bond due to the violence exhibited in this case and possessing a firearm despite his prior felony conviction.
