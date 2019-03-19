11 inducted into AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Monday night, 11 Alabama high school athletics legends were inducted into the 29th installment of the Alabama High School Athletics Association Hall of Fame.
Claborn Campbell (Track & Field), Billy Odom (Football), Carolyn Wright (Basketball), Johnny Robertson (Basketball official), Reynolds G. Cook (Coach & Administrator), Mark Mincher (Baseball), Ronnie Sikes (Football), Willie Carl Martin (Football), David Lowery (Football), Schuessler Ware (Basketball), and Phil Lazenby (Football) were the 11 inductees.
All inductees, besides Cook and Robertson, were coaches and Cook was inducted as an “old-timer” and represented by his son Stan Cook.
“We are a group of 11 individuals with devout faith who all shared the same goals, but we did it in many different ways,” she said. “This class of inductees have been mentors for coaches and teachers throughout the state of Alabama," said Wright. "We got here because our hearts and souls said yes. Yes, we wanted to change lives. Yes, we wanted to produce productive citizens to give back to our communities. And yes, we wanted to instill integrity. We wanted to create in our students a mindset of fortitude.”
Former WSFA 12 News Sports Director Jeff Shearer emceed the event.
The first class was inducted in 1991. These 11 new inductees will run the total enshrined into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame to 353.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.