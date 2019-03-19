Investigators release photos of burglary suspect who hit same store twice

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking the public for help in finding an unknown burglary suspect.
There are several surveillance pictures of the suspect. The burglar broke into a beauty supply store in the 1900 block of Coliseum Boulevard on Feb. 25 just after 1:30 a.m. Once inside, the suspect stole three mannequin heads and multiple wigs.
On Sunday, investigators believe the same suspect returned and burglarized the same business.
If you can identify the person you’ll be eligible for a cash reward from CrimeStoppers. If you can help, call 215-STOP.
