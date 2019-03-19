Looking Good!

Mostly clear & cool conditions are locked into place this morning. Most locations will stay a touch too warm for frost, but we may see a little bit in a few places. Parts of north Alabama are below freezing, but we’ll be too warm to deal with those issues. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue into the afternoon with highs into the middle 60s. A moisture-starved system Thursday could spill a little more cloud cover into the area briefly, but that appears to be the extent of the weather headlines heading into the weekend. Temperatures climb to around 70 Friday and into the 70s this weekend. Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday and into the early part of next week.