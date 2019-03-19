Red Cross volunteers still helping in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The long clean up and recovery process continues in Lee County weeks after devastating tornadoes caused destruction and took 23 lives.
Help has been pouring in for the storm survivors, including from an army of American Red Cross volunteers. Though the Red Cross has all the items they can take right now, including food, clothing, and toys for children, it is still accepting monetary donations.
Volunteer Martha Poole Simmons says there are 146 Red Cross workers from all across the country in Lee County, and donations from WSFA 12 News’ relief drive and others are going towards their transportation and housing while they volunteer. Donations are also going towards treatment and financial assistance for the victims.
There will be a community meeting at Pierce Chapel Church on Thursday at 6 p.m. for anyone who has questions for the Red Cross, FEMA, or the EMA.
