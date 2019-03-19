Slapout native makes debut at Grand Ole Opry

Slapout, AL (WSFA) - Slapout native, Dee White, is making a name for himself in the country music scene.
“I can definitely tell you that I never would have thought it would happen so quickly,” said Dee White.
This month has been unforgettable for White. He turned 21, released his first full length album, and made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry this month. Proving this young singer songwriter is making his dreams a reality.
“I did not process it until I walked off the stage at the Opry and then it hit me. It is an accomplishment," said Dee.
Dee has stayed true to his roots. He found a lot of inspiration for writing many songs while at the home he grew up in at the lake in Slapout.
“There is no formula. I have written songs sitting on the floor looking out on the lake. I’ve done it in the studio with two or three other writers," said White. “It is a way for me to express myself.”
Deeann and Aubey White say they knew something was different about their son in his teenage year when he began pursing music.
“I hear the depth of what he is writing and I am flabbergasted. Nothing about it was anything, but unreal," said Deeann White.
His compelling songwriting also caught the attention of country music stars Ashley McBryde and Alison Krauss who are featured on the album ‘Southern Gentlemen.’ His parents could not be prouder.
“He is doing what he loves," said Aubrey White.
“It could have only happened with God directing it and we are here and who knows where he is going," said Deeann.
Dee offers this advice to other musicians out there with big dreams.
“Think about what you want to do, not what you want to be, because then there is nothing to it, but to do it," said Dee.
Dee White is back in Nashville preparing to put together a headlining set ahead of getting back on the road In April.
