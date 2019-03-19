Two Opelika juveniles arrested on robbery charges in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A pair of juveniles in Auburn have been arrested on charges of robbery after allegedly taking part in an early morning convenience store robbery.
The two suspects, both 16-years-old and from Opelika, reportedly entered the E. Glenn Ave. convenience store at approximately 2:00 a.m.
Both suspects were armed when they confronted the clerk and demanded money.
They were able to leave the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone.
Officers saw a vehicle fleeing the area with two passengers who fit the description of the suspects.
The clerk suffered minor injuries and was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment before being released.
According to police, Alabama law allows juveniles at least 16-years-old to be charged as an adult if facing the charge of first-degree robbery, but there is no word on if these suspects will be tried as adults.
Both juveniles are being held in the Lee County Jail on $100,000 bond.
