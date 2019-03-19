11-year-old tornado victim visits school for the first time since hospital release

BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) - A few days after coming home from the hospital, 11-year-old Kayla Grimes went back to her school Monday.
She saw classmates and teachers for the first time since a tornado destroyed her Beauregard home, leaving her father, stepmother and best friend dead.
It was a heartwarming morning, with kids screaming ‘we love you Kayla’ and bringing her welcome home signs. Although Kayla wasn’t able to get out of the car, she got plenty of hugs and pictures with her friends.
Kayla is the only one from her East Alabama home who survived after a tornado destroyed it. She lost her dad, her stepmom and her best friend, Taylor.
“Kayla is a true miracle," said Debra Hightower, Kayla’s homeroom teacher. “I still don’t understand other than God’s got a purpose for her to be here today. We’re so proud of her, we love her, we want to give her all the support we can with the losses she’s experienced, and we just want her to know how much we care.”
She spent 12 days at the University of Alabama Birmingham Children’s Hospital with severe injuries.
“She’s got a little bit of a road ahead, physically and emotionally," Hightower said. "But we want her to know that we’re here to support her every step of the way.”
Along with an escort from the Lee County Sheriff’s office, Kayla went to Sanford Middle School for the first time in over two weeks.
“I know when I first saw her, and I think I can speak for everyone else, we were just overjoyed. We were just happy for her that she was able to come on campus," said Principal Laura Reid. "We’ll just have another happy day when she’s back with us at school.”
Friends said Kayla is always laughing and friendly.
"Like she would be the one that if you’re sad or something, she would be like ‘it’s okay, like I’ll be here for you and stuff like that.’”
Some surprise visitors even showed up to show their support for Kayla, including Auburn University football players as well as members of Auburn’s Swim and Dive team.
“We think we go through adversity every single day,” said Auburn football player Derrick Brown. "But what we go through is nothing compared to what she’s going through. I got a lot of respect for her and her family. She’s a true testament to what we should all live up to be.”
Kayla still has a long road of recovery, but has had a lot of support from friends, family and the community. News Leader 9 talked to Kayla, at length, last Friday. You can watch some of our emotional interview with her here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.