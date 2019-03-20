Alabama hospital reflects on Lee County storms

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - When storms swept through Lee County on March 3, over 60 tornado victims were transported to the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) for treatment.
“I was getting nervous around 7, 8 o’clock, and they just kept coming,” said Bruce Zartman, EAMC Vice President of Support Services. “Not knowing how many was challenging. You know, at what point were we going to reach capacity, and then you cant reach capacity in a situation like that.”
Officials say that they saw a wide range of injuries.
“From just your scrapes and bruises to metal injuries from tornado winds and things like that to broken limbs to internal injuries from the pressure,” said EAMC Director of Emergency Services, Sharon Gess.
It was an all-hands-on-deck effort. Doctors, nurses, administrators and other staff members came in to offer any assistance that they could.
“The parking lot was full. Physicians were lining the halls of the ER, physicians from all specialties,” EAMC Chief of Staff, Wade Alverson, recalled.
Officials said that they’ve done multiple hospital-wide drills to prepare them for a natural disaster, and it paid off when it came down to the real thing.
"Not just a medically intensive event but a logistically intensive event, Zartman explained. “I felt like we were as prepared as you can be. We made a comment in one of our debriefings afterwards that drill speed is not real speed. But by drilling as frequently as we do, we’ve got the big pieces down so that we can flex when something like that happens and we can respond appropriately.”
“These events allow you to really be appreciative for what you went to school for," Gess added, "to put your skills into practice, and to really know that you made a difference in saving someone’s life.”
Hospital officials say that their using this experience to improve their practice drills. They also want to thank the community for being so supportive through this difficult time.
Currently, just one tornado victim is still recovering at EAMC.
