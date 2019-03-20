2 arrested in drug distribution investigation in Selma

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A man and a woman were arrested in an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation in Selma.
According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, Timothy Brown, 34, and Inez Woods, 36, were arrested when officers conducted a search warrant at a mobile home on Utah Street at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Collier said the target of the warrant and the investigation was Woods, but during a search of the residence investigators found Brown in possession of narcotics.
Collier said the investigation indicated Woods was distributing drugs, including synthetic narcotics strips, and after a search investigators found marijuana, two separate types of schedule II amphetamines, heroin and scales. She was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, endangerment of a child by chemical substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Brown was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, endangerment of a child by chemical substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree. He and Woods were both processed into the Dallas County Jail and are currently being held on no bond.
Another woman and three children were found in the residence at the time the search warrant was conducted. An investigation determined the woman was not involved, and an ambulance was called to check on her health, while Dallas County Department of Human Resources removed the children from the home.
According to Collier, this appears to be the first heroin arrest in Selma in more than a decade.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.