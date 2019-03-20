Butler County Schools prepares plan for budget cuts

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Cuts are coming to the Butler County school system. Earlier this year, citizens voted down a proposed property tax increase. Tuesday, the school board was forced to begin the process of reducing the system’s budget.
“There was no easy place to cut," said Bulter County School Board President Louis Robinson.
Robinson said this was a proactive step in order to avoid a projected deficit for the upcoming academic year.
“If anything goes wrong at all it would set us back. Everything needs to click like clock work," said Robinson.
Here is the breakdown of Butler County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Strycker’s recommendations for the budget reduction plan the board took action on.
- $64,000 Coaching Supplements - reduce 30 percent (Failed)
- $63,110 Reduce AmeriCorps staff to nine months volunteers (Passed)
- $18,600 Eliminate technology supplements (Passed)
- $60,000 Reduce Child Nutrition Program staff (Passed)
- $50,000 Consolidate bus routes (Passed)
- $39,000 Central Office support staff - Reduce by 1 (Failed)
- $191,710 = Estimated savings based on what was passed by the school board.
Greg Griffith is a resident of Butler County and graduate of McKenzie High school. He says he voted ‘yes’ for the Ad Valorem tax that failed to pass in January to avoid this.
“I think they made the best choices they could make," said Griffith. ”I know that there are people in the audience that may have been impacted. I hate to think about that. Maybe some of their friends should have been thinking of this when they voted ‘no.’"
Griffith says right now he has full confidence in the superintendent and the board to do what is necessary for students.
“I know they will be looking at ways to make things better," said Griffith.
During the meeting, the board voted down a motion to make the school board unpaid. The board also voted against an extension of the superintendent’s contract, which would have kept him office at least until 2022.
