1999 cold case arrest renews hope, interest in local unsolved cases

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The arrest of Coley McCraney, 45, in the 1999 cold case murders of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in Dothan is bringing a renewed hope for DNA evidence in other local cold cases.
Dothan investigators followed the lead of officers in California who used a DNA match from a genealogy website to arrest the Golden State Killer. One year later, the same method and laboratory who helped crack the California case had the same success in Houston County.
“Never in a million years would I believe it - I think it’s a wonderful tool to be used,” District Attorney Randall Houston said of the stunning arrest in the Wiregrass. “That speaks to the advancements in scientific developments.”
Houston is looking for the same spark in two high-profile cold cases in his circuit, which covers Elmore, Autauga, and Chilton Counties.
Traci Kegley, 30, disappeared in 1998 in Elmore County. Her car was found abandoned with her young daughter inside, who was unharmed. Kegley was never seen again. Foul play is expected.
11-year-old Shannon Paulk was killed in Autauga County in 2001. Her body found by hunters. Paulk’s killer is still in the wind.
“We always have hope, everyday we have hope that something will develop, something will turn up, something will be found that will give us direction,” Houston said.
For Houston, the cases are personal. He’s spent the better part of 20 years with the victims’ families sorting through leads. He says it’s his mission to close these cases with arrests before he retires at the end of his term, a mission he believes is still within reach.
“I saw the other day they had DNA evidence to establish who Jack the Ripper was - that’s incredible,” Houston said of the scientific advancements. “I hope it doesn’t take as long to solve our cases as it did Jack the Ripper.”
In 2018, a massive week-long search effort into Kegley’s disappearance brought droves of law enforcement to the Friendship Community in Elmore County.
Millions of dollars of equipment were utilized in the search, a $25,000 reward was on the table for anyone with information about Kegley’s disappearance.
Despite the unmatched effort on land and in water, the search turned over few leads.
“We had some stuff we sent to forensics on the Kegley case from the last search that we haven’t received anything of value on,” Houston explained.
In 2017, Houston empaneled a special grand jury for Paulk’s case. On the first day, new information led them to throw out the composite that had been used since Paulk’s death.
Evidence from the case is still waiting to be tested at Quantico.
“It’s on the back burner, because it’s connected to a cold case,” Houston said of the testing priorities.
The special Autauga County grand jury is still empaneled.
Currently, DNA profiles for the cases are in the FBI’s CODIS database, which contrasts case DNA with the DNA profiles of convicted felons across the country. Any day - with any arrest, the cases’ profiles could get a hit prompting a breakthrough.
Still, Houston is realistic about the road ahead following any DNA match.
“If you get a DNA match, you still have to prove the case,” Houston explained. “If the defendant is charged and we go to court we have to have witnesses, we still have to prove chain of custody, we still have to find people to testify about the crimes and what happened back then."
While it may not appear the wheels are still turning on these cases, Houston said investigators from the county to the state level are still making progress.
"Every new day brings a new possibility,” said Houston. “Whoever did it needs to know we are being patient. Being patient doesn’t mean we aren’t doing anything - it means we are still looking.”
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers, no matter how insignificant the tip may be. Callers can remain anonymous and still qualify for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest. The number is 334-215-STOP (7867).
