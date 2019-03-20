Here’s how LEAD Academy will be different than traditional public schools

“The kids will be coming from all over the county,” Meadows said. “So, we won’t be able to have a bus system. It’s possible children can walk or ride bikes, or parents can transport them. The location we’re at, I think is very convenient for people coming from out east or the central part of Montgomery. Hopefully, it won’t be too much of a problem. Transportation is not something the state requires charter schools to offer. At some point in the future, when we know where our students are coming from, we will hopefully be able to offer transportation.”