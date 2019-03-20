Montgomery faith communities join ‘Hand in Hand’ for benefit concert

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery faith communities are coming together to hold a benefit concert in support of the Lee County tornado victims.
Faith organizations such as Resurrection Catholic Church, Freewill Baptist Church, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama and congregations from Agudath Israel Etz Ahayem and Temple of Beth Or invite the community to join them Sunday at the “Hand in Hand” Benefit Concert.
According to the event’s Facebook page, the concert is set for 5 p.m. and will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Montgomery. The concert will include guest speakers from Opelika and Montgomery, as well as performances by the United Voices of Resurrection, Freewill Baptist Church Choir and various musicians.
If you would like to make a donation, the RCC asks that checks be made payable to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation. All donations will be given to tornado relief efforts.
