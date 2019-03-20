Montgomery woman wanted in theft investigation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on felony charges, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Crimestoppers says Cessia Walker-Sullivan stole money orders from tenants that paid rent from February to June of last year. She is facing charges of theft of property third degree.
If you have any information regarding the location of Sullivan, contact the Police or call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or visit their website, www.215STOP.com.
