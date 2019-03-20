Montgomery woman wanted in theft investigation

Cessia Walker-Sullivan is wanted for third degree theft of property.
By Shyra Sherfield | March 20, 2019 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 1:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on felony charges, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Crimestoppers says Cessia Walker-Sullivan stole money orders from tenants that paid rent from February to June of last year. She is facing charges of theft of property third degree.

If you have any information regarding the location of Sullivan, contact the Police or call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or visit their website, www.215STOP.com.

