2 Opelika manufacturing companies announce expansion

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Two of Opelika’s existing manufacturing companies will be expanding, according to city officials.
Opelika Mayor Gary fuller announced the expansion on Wednesday. Fuller says Pharmative, a manufacturer of vitamins, minerals and other supplements, plans to invest $8.9 million and hire 18 employees over the next year.
Along with Pharmative, Mando American Cooperation is set to invest $9.6 million in capital and create 23 job over the next two years, according to Fuller.
Mando produces brake calipers and suspension modules for its customer base located throughout the United States.
“It is a testament to the Opelika employees that these two great companies have chosen to continue to invest in our community,” said Fuller. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that both companies have had the success that warrants additional investment and the creation of additional jobs in Opelika and we thank them for their confidence in us.”
For any information regarding the Pharmative and Mando American Cooperation expansions, please contact the Economic Development department for the city of Opelika.
