Opelika police hoping for new leads in cold case of woman’s 2000 murder

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika police are hoping for new leads in the case of woman murdered in her home in 2000 that remains unsolved.
Mary Rearden was killed in the early morning hours of September 4, 2000 during a burglary of her residence.
On February 14, 2003, Alabama Governor Bob Riley offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Rearden’s cold case. The reward is still valid.
No arrests have been made in this cold case.
The Opelika Police Department is requesting any information that could help find and arrest a suspect to bring closure to the Rearden family.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.
