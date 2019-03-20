Sunshine Dominates

Welcome to Spring! Direct rays of sunlight are passing over the equator today, marking the end of Winter and the start of Spring. It ends a Winter season that wasn’t nearly as “active” as we saw a year ago, and we not fully turn our attention toward warmer air and our peak severe weather season. There are zero severe weather issues in the short term forecast as sunshine continues to prevail. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60s this afternoon. A mid level shortwave will dance southward tomorrow, but won’t have the moisture to produce rainfall. A little cloud cover perhaps, otherwise the forecast remains consistent. We think mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will carry over into the weekend as temperatures warm into the 70s. Rain hold off until next week.