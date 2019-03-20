2 suspects sought in armed robbery of Dothan gas station

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan police are searching for two suspects after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.
According to the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station in the 2900 block of Montgomery Highway at around 11:30 p.m. There, they learned two men entered, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the employee.
Photos show one man wearing a black and red shirt and black pants, and the other wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Both had their faces covered.
The suspects fled the scene on foot towards the back of the gas station, escaping with cash and a carton of Newport cigarettes. Police said no one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information in this case should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-70000.
