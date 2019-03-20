Tourism on the rise in Montgomery, city leaders say

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery leaders say a rise in tourism is adding money to support the general fund and the city as a whole.
According to the Montgomery city council, 400,000 more people stopped in the city last year the previous year.
“When you put $12 million into a $250 million budget, certainly it pays for paving, certainly it paves for fire protection, it certainly pays for all of the other services that we have that those that don’t live here will use.” Mayor Todd Strange said. “They certainly travel on our streets, they certainly have calls for service.”
Strange attributes part of the boom in tourism to the EJI’s legacy museum and memorial and the city’s parks and recreation department for bringing sports events to Montgomery.
