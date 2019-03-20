Troy Trojans open spring practice

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans began their journey towards a fourth straight 10-win season Tuesday. Spring practice opened for the Trojans, and under the direction of head coach Chip Lindsey for the first time.
“I was really pleased with our energy and our attitude,” said Lindsey. “Their body language was good, that is something that we are really stressing. I really liked the way our guys came out and competed. We made a lot of mistakes, but that was expected, we just needed our guys to get after it and have some fun practicing. We only get 15 of these in the spring and we’re taking the first steps in getting the 2019 Trojans ready to go.”
Due to NCAA mandated rules, Troy practiced in helmets and shorts Tuesday and will do the same on Thursday before going to shells Saturday.
With the return of quarterbacks Sawyer Smith and Kaleb Barker - who is returning from injury - the quarterback field is jam packed with five guys in the mix.
“I think you can tell right off the bat that both Kaleb and Sawyer have played,” said Lindsey. “They’ve got that experience and that moxie. I’m going to have to watch the film to really tell but I thought all five that rotated in did some good things at times. We’ll evaluate the film and see from there.”
Also in the hunt for that starting quarterback spot are Gunnar Watson, JUCO transfer Jacob Free, and early high school enrollee Gavin Screws.
There were more adjustments at Tuesday’s practice. In the past, the Trojans went with 10-minute periods some times. At Tuesday’s practice, Lindsey went with 22 five-minute periods.
Practice has been moved up an hour early on Thursday to 3:45 p.m., so that the team can watch the Troy Women’s Basketball team compete in the Women’s NIT. They will host UAB in Trojan Arena at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.