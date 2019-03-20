Troy Trojans open spring practice

“I was really pleased with our energy and our attitude,” said Lindsey. “Their body language was good, that is something that we are really stressing. I really liked the way our guys came out and competed. We made a lot of mistakes, but that was expected, we just needed our guys to get after it and have some fun practicing. We only get 15 of these in the spring and we’re taking the first steps in getting the 2019 Trojans ready to go.”