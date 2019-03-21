Attorney Michael Fritz announces run for Montgomery mayor

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Another Montgomery attorney is joining the race for mayor.
Michael Fritz made the announcement Thursday afternoon in front of Montgomery City Hall, and he plans to take a community-focused approach to addressing issues facing the capital city.
“The wide variety of things that I’ve done have made me a candidate that can handle all the different departments that come with the city,” he said.
Fritz is a bankruptcy attorney and a lieutenant colonel and judge advocate general in the United States Army Reserves. He is also the former president of the Capital City Kiwanis Club, adjunct professor at Auburn University-Montgomery, member of First Baptist Church, founder of the Montgomery Ultimate Frisbee Club, and board member of the Lagoon Park Trail and the Montgomery City-County Public Library.
The election is set for Aug. 27.
